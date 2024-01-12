JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India announce squad for first two Tests against England

The 16-member squad features three wicket-keepers including the uncapped Dhruv Jurel.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 17:27 IST

Follow Us

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member squad for the first two Test matches of the five match series against England.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad features three wicket-keepers including the uncapped Dhruv Jurel.

Jasprit Bumrah will be Rohit's deputy in the squad which otherwise had no major surprises.

The first Test match will be held in Hyderabad from January 25.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

More to follow..

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 January 2024, 17:27 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs England

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT