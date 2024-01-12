India announce squad for first two Tests against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member squad for the first two Test matches of the five match series against England.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad features three wicket-keepers including the uncapped Dhruv Jurel.

Jasprit Bumrah will be Rohit's deputy in the squad which otherwise had no major surprises.

The first Test match will be held in Hyderabad from January 25.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

More to follow..