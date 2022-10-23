India at 100/4 after 15 overs following early dismissals of SKY, openers

India at 100/4 after openers, SKY see early dismissals

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 23 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 16:50 ist
Rahul was bowled out for four in the second over by Naseem Shah. Credit: AFP Photo

India began the second innings in their T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against Pakistan with a score of 160 to chase.

K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma opened for India, but Rahul was bowled out for four in the second over by Naseem Shah.

Virat Kohli replaced the dimissed Rahul, but India lost skipper Rohit Sharma moments later after he was caught out by Iftikhar Ahmed.

India lost their third wicket in the fifth over after Suryakumar Yadav was caught out for 15 by Mohammad Rizwan.

Axar Patel was dismissed by a run-out for just 2 runs.

After early pressure from Pakistan, Kohli and Hardik Pandya settled for India, helping the Men in Blue close the gap in their 160-run chase.

India stand at 100/4 after 15 overs.

India
Pakistan
Cricket
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup
Sports News

