India at 21/0 at end of day 1; trail Australia by 242 runs

India at 21/0 at end of day 1; trail Aus by 242 runs

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 17 2023, 17:07 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India ended day 1 of the second Test against Australia with 21 runs on board for the loss of no wickets, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

With this, the hosts currently trail by 242 runs against the Aussies, who were bowled out for 263 following impressive knocks from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb, with Mohammed Shami picking up 4 wickets.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Cricket Australia
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

