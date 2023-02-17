India at 21/0 at end of day 1; trail Australia by 242 runs

India ended day 1 of the second Test against Australia with 21 runs on board for the loss of no wickets, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

With this, the hosts currently trail by 242 runs against the Aussies, who were bowled out for 263 following impressive knocks from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb, with Mohammed Shami picking up 4 wickets.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (13 off 34) and his deputy K L Rahul (4 off 20) are in the middle at the end of the day.

More to follow...