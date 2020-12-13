India-Australia warm-up game ends in draw

India's warm-up game against Australia A ended in a draw on the third and final day as Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored defiant unbeaten centuries, here on Sunday.
India declared their second innings at overnight score of 386 for four, setting the home side a stiff 473-run target.
The Australians were at 307 for four when the two captains shook hands.
Indian bowlers got early success but McDermott (107) and Wildermuth (111) dug their heels to deny the visitors a chance to win the game.
India had bundled out Australia A for 108 after being dismissed for 194 on the opening day at the SCG.
Brief Scores:
India: 194 and 386/4d
Australia 'A': 108 and 307 for 4 in 75 overs. (B Mdermott 107 not out J Wildermuth 111 not out; M Shami 2/58).
Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world
Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers
Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl
Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth
No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires
DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money
Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?
3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer
Do you want to build a monolith?
Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all