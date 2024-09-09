India B pacers run India A riot

Frankly, though as this game went into the final session, there was little reason to believe the chance India A had when they were in pursuit of 275 after they lost wickets early on.

After bowling India B out for 184 (which was only a few runs more than Musheer Khan’s first innings individual tally of 181), India A, what with their quality batting line-up, would have surely fancied themselves.

Plus, all things considered, India B’s bowling unit, besides being disciplined and such, is not in the same league as India A’s pace purveyors.