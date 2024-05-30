India bank on middle order firepower to end trophy drought

The selectors have resisted any temptation to overhaul the side though and persisted with the familiar core group that includes Rohit, 37, and Virat Kohli, 35, for potentially their last World Cup appearance.

Doubts linger if an ageing top order can really milk the powerplay overs but the selectors have decided to put class and experience above strike rates.

"These guys have been around because they've been good enough to be around," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said after unveiling the squad, almost surprised by doubts around the selection of Rohit and Kohli.

"They have played multiple World Cups."

The presence of Suryakumar Yadav, currently the top ranked batter in this format, provides some cushion for India, who have also picked an explosive middle order to make up for any sluggish start.

"The one thing we really looked at was middle-overs hitting," said Rohit, who was part of India's 2007 World Cup inning team.

"In the middle overs we wanted someone to come and play that role where he can play freely without worrying about who is bowling."

The wicketkeeping duo of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shivam Dube have looked in great form with the bat in the IPL.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has struggled in this year's IPL but is a proven match-winner.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah's new ball mastery and death-overs expertise will be crucial to India's hopes of restricting their opponents.

India have picked four spinners, including all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, hoping to capitalise on what is likely to be spin-friendly conditions in the Caribbean.

They begin their Group A campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5 and meet arch-rivals Pakistan four days later.