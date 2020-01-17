India beat Aus by 36 runs in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second one-dayer to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Friday.

Mohammed Shami was the most successful Indian bowler with 3/77 while Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saina took two apiece as Australia lost wickets at regular intervals to be all out for 304 in 49.1 overs.

Steve Smith top-scored with a 102-ball 98 while Marnus Labuschagne made a 47-ball 46.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan missed a well-deserved ton by a whisker but laid a solid platform for the aggressive duo of skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to ensure a commanding total of 340 for 6 after being asked to bat.

Brief Scores:

India 340/6 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 96, Virat Kohli 78, KL Rahul 80, Rohit Sharma 42; Adam Zampa 3/50).

Australia: 304 all out in 49.1 overs (Steve Smith 98, Marnus Labuschagne 46; Mohammed Shami 3/77, Kuldeep Yadav 2/65, Ravindra Jadeja 2/58, Navdeep Saini 2/62).