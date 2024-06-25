Home
India beat Australia by 24 runs: Top moments from high-octane match

India marched into the T20 World Cup semi-finals as skipper Rohit Sharma's blistering 92 set up a 24-run victory over Australia. The win has helped the Indian cricket team to secure a place in the semi-final at the ongoing T20 World Cup where they will face the reigning champions England. Here we list some top moments from the high-octane game.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 08:08 IST
Batting first, Team India’s skipper Rohit Sharma smashed eight sixes and seven fours in his 41-ball blitz which laid the foundation for India's imposing 205-5, their highest total in the tournament.

Credit: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav played a handsome knock of 31 in mere 16 balls that helped the team to put 200+ score on the board.

Credit: PTI

Middle order batsman Shivam Dube also played some cool shots and scored 28 runs, including one six and two fours.

Credit: PTI

All rounder Hardik Pandya also made quick 27* which included two sixes.

Credit: PTI

On the other hand, bowlers also shone bright with their bowling. Continuing his dream run left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh removed David Warner in the first over.

Credit: PTI

Skipper Mitchell Marsh (37) joined Head and they counter-attacked to put Australia's chase back on track.

Credit: PTI

Axar Patel’s outstanding one-handed catch at deep square leg to dismiss Marsh brought back India into the game.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

On the other hand, Travis Head continued to score runs all around the corner and raced to a 24-ball 50.

Credit: PTI

Then came Kuldeep Yadav, who castled the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (20) and restricted the Aussies from scoring easy runs with his tight bowling.

Credit: PTI

One of the best bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah put the final nail in the coffin by dismissing Head with a clever change of pace.

Credit: PTI

India's third win in as many games in Super Eights gave them a date with defending champions England in the second semifinal in Guyana on June 27.

Credit: PTI

Sports News Cricket news Rohit Sharma Australia Cricket Team India Travis Head Kuldeep Yadav ICC T20 World Cup Jasprit Bumrah Mitchell Marsh ICC World T20

