India beat Australia by 24 runs: Top moments from high-octane match

India marched into the T20 World Cup semi-finals as skipper Rohit Sharma's blistering 92 set up a 24-run victory over Australia. The win has helped the Indian cricket team to secure a place in the semi-final at the ongoing T20 World Cup where they will face the reigning champions England. Here we list some top moments from the high-octane game.