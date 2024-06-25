India beat Australia by 24 runs: Top moments from high-octane match

Batting first, Team India’s skipper Rohit Sharma smashed eight sixes and seven fours in his 41-ball blitz which laid the foundation for India's imposing 205-5, their highest total in the tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav played a handsome knock of 31 in mere 16 balls that helped the team to put 200+ score on the board.
Middle order batsman Shivam Dube also played some cool shots and scored 28 runs, including one six and two fours.
All rounder Hardik Pandya also made quick 27* which included two sixes.
On the other hand, bowlers also shone bright with their bowling. Continuing his dream run left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh removed David Warner in the first over.
Skipper Mitchell Marsh (37) joined Head and they counter-attacked to put Australia's chase back on track.
Axar Patel’s outstanding one-handed catch at deep square leg to dismiss Marsh brought back India into the game.
Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam
On the other hand, Travis Head continued to score runs all around the corner and raced to a 24-ball 50.
Then came Kuldeep Yadav, who castled the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (20) and restricted the Aussies from scoring easy runs with his tight bowling.
One of the best bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah put the final nail in the coffin by dismissing Head with a clever change of pace.
India's third win in as many games in Super Eights gave them a date with defending champions England in the second semifinal in Guyana on June 27.
Published 25 June 2024, 08:08 IST