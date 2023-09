India defeated Australia by 99 via DLS method in a rain-affected second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore to seal the three-match series.

Batting first, India gave a massive target of 400 to Australia but it was reduced to 317 in 33 overs due to rain.

Australia fell well short of the target and were bowled out for 217, with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets each.