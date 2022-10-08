India beat Bangladesh by 59 runs in Women's Asia Cup

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 08 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 16:06 ist
Indian women's team player Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh. Credit: PTI Photo

India defeated Bangladesh by 59 runs in a Women's Asia Cup match on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while in-form Jemimah Rodrigues used the long handle to good effect with an unbeaten 35 as India managed a par 159 or 5.

Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs.

The Indian bowlers then defended the target easily, restricting the hosts to 100 for 7.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 while Fargana Hoque made 30.

For India, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 55, Jemimah Rodriguees 35 not out; Rumana Ahmed 3/27) vs Bangladesh 100 for 7 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 36; Shafali Verma 2/10, Deepti Sharma 2/13).

