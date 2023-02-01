India beat New Zealand by 168 runs; clinch T20I series

India beat New Zealand by 168 runs; clinch T20I series

Skipper Hardik Pandya was the star bowler for the side, picking 4 wickets to his name

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 22:17 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India beat New Zealand by 168 runs, after bowling out the visitors for just 66 runs, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday.

With this, the Hardik Pandya-led side won the 3-match series 2-0.

Sent in to bat first, a sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) and along with Rahul Tripathi's quick-fire cameo (44 off 22) powered India to a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand.

Skipper Hardik Pandya was the star bowler for the side, picking 4 wickets to his name.

India will now face Australia in a 4-match Test series, starting on February 9.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
New Zealand

What's Brewing

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

Budget '23: How many times Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'

Budget '23: How many times Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

 