India beat New Zealand by 168 runs; clinch T20I series

India beat New Zealand by 168 runs, after bowling out the visitors for just 66 runs, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday.

With this, the Hardik Pandya-led side won the 3-match series 2-0.

Sent in to bat first, a sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) and along with Rahul Tripathi's quick-fire cameo (44 off 22) powered India to a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand.

Skipper Hardik Pandya was the star bowler for the side, picking 4 wickets to his name.

India will now face Australia in a 4-match Test series, starting on February 9.

