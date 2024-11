Bullied in 'Bullring': Samson, Tilak deflate South Africa with series-winning tons

Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), and then bowled South Africa out for 148 in 18.2 overs.