Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India beat South Africa by 4 runs in 2nd Women's ODI, take 2-0 lead in series

Mandhana hit a 120-ball 136 and Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 103 off 88 deliveries to power India to a massive 325 for three. South Africa were restricted to 321 for 6.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 15:44 IST
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 15:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana smashed her second consecutive ODI century while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also blasted a hundred as India beat South Africa by four runs in a thrilling game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Wednesday.

Mandhana hit a 120-ball 136 and Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 103 off 88 deliveries to power India to a massive 325 for three.

The hosts then restricted South Africa to 321 for 6 despite superb centuries by captain Laura Wolvaardt (135 not out off 135 balls) and Marizanne Kapp (114).

For India, Pooja Vastrakar (2/54) and Deepti Sharma (2/56) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 for 3 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 136, Harmanpreet Kaur 103 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/51).

South Africa: 321 for 6 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 135 not out, Marizanne Kapp 114; Deepti Sharma 2/56, Pooja Vastrakar 2/54).

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2024, 15:44 IST
Sports NewsCricketHarmanpreet KaurSmriti MandhanaIndian Women's Cricket TeamIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT