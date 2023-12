India defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the ODI series opener in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Chasing just 117, debutatant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer both scored half centuries to guide India to an easy win with 200 balls in hand.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took five wickets and Avesh Khan picked up four wickets to bundle out the Proteas for a mere 116.