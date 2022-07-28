India beat WI by 119 runs in 3rd ODI, sweep series 3-0

India beat West Indies by 119 runs in 3rd ODI, sweep series 3-0

Opting to bat, India posted 225 for three in 36 overs with opener Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten run-a-ball 98

PTI
PTI, Port of Spain,
  • Jul 28 2022, 03:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 03:25 ist
Prasidh Krishna (2L) and Suryakumar Yadav (R celebrate the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran, of West Indies, during the third and final ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. Credit: AFP Photo

India beat West Indies by 119 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit third ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies here.

Opting to bat, India posted 225 for three in 36 overs with opener Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten run-a-ball 98 and skipper Shikhar Dhawan hitting a 74-ball 58.

Shreyas Iyer also cracked a 34-ball 44 in the match which was reduced to 36 runs after multiple rain interruptions.

Chasing a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, the Windies folded for 137 in 26 overs.

Brandon King (42) and Nicholas Pooran (42) top-scored for the hosts.

Mohammed Siraj (2/14), Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and Shardul Thakur (2/17) were among wickets for India.

Brief Scores:

India: 225 for 3 in 36 overs (Shubman Gill 98; Hayden Walsh 2/57)

West Indies: 137 allout in 26 overs (Brandon King 42, Nicholas Pooran 42; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Indies
Cricket
sports
India
Sports News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 