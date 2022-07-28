India beat West Indies by 119 runs in 3rd ODI, sweep series 3-0

India beat West Indies by 119 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit third ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies here.
Opting to bat, India posted 225 for three in 36 overs with opener Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten run-a-ball 98 and skipper Shikhar Dhawan hitting a 74-ball 58.
Shreyas Iyer also cracked a 34-ball 44 in the match which was reduced to 36 runs after multiple rain interruptions.
Chasing a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, the Windies folded for 137 in 26 overs.
Brandon King (42) and Nicholas Pooran (42) top-scored for the hosts.
Mohammed Siraj (2/14), Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and Shardul Thakur (2/17) were among wickets for India.
Brief Scores:
India: 225 for 3 in 36 overs (Shubman Gill 98; Hayden Walsh 2/57)
West Indies: 137 allout in 26 overs (Brandon King 42, Nicholas Pooran 42; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Who needs bulldozers when you have majority?
Global fight against HIV stalls amid resource crunch
Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet
Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years
Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered
Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys
Why Kerala often reports first disease cases
Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees