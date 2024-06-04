T20 World Cup: India begin quest for elusive ICC silverware

New York: For the last decade or so, the Indian management has maintained that it doesn’t bother itself with conditions, oppositions, or tosses…. you name it. ‘Control the controllables’ is the linguistic byproduct of this ideology.
It has reiterated, ad nauseam, that the only thing it concerns itself with is its process and how it reacts when challenges knock on its doors.
So, when India coach Rahul Dravid went on to pooh-pooh all issues concerning the newness and the lack of preparedness of the latest hosts to the newest T20 World Cup, it sounded authentic enough.
We’ll know in time if circumstances allow them to maintain this equanimity. And this would be put to test on Wednesday, when they take on Ireland in their World Cup opener against Ireland.
It is reported that the Indians are not particularly happy about the the food (served at the ground), the practice pitches and the fact that they’re training at a public park in the lead-up to the event.
There was plenty of evidence for all those rumours when they took to Cantiague Park for an optional session on Monday. During this session, they wore their discomfort unapologetically, and in media view, but as the star team, it’s only natural to want the best.
Understandable as that attitude is, they will have to learn to navigate the new world for the days to come because no one will offer them a reprieve should they fall short of their best.
India could be designated favourites to win the whole thing, but this format is not designed to appease the big, bad wolf. This format gives the little guy a shot, and when you sprinkle the novelty of these unknown conditions into the mix, you’re looking at the recipe for something the book can’t house.
Ireland have done a fair share of upstaging and upsetting the hierarchy in the past. They’re not half-bad a team this time either with the likes of Paul Stirling, Josh Little, Harry Hector and George Dockrell to shoulder the responsibility of finding their four-leaf clover in the foliage of Indian professionalism.
The Indian side is packed with some of the finest white-ball cricketers this side of the era has seen, and it will be looking to shove out the brickbats which have come its way for not having won an ICC trophy in thirteen years.
As a first step, they will want to identify the right personnel for the day.
As it stands, India will go with a tested batting unit, starting with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top. While there is still some back and forth about who will open with him between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, the following should play in the order of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja.
India, basically, have the luxury of three quality all-rounders in the middle. As for bowling, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace unit and Kuldeep Yadav will shepherd the spinners.
Conditions will dictate who will join them, but, as it stands, owing to conditions, it is likely that Arshdeep Singh will play ahead of Mohammed Siraj.
It won’t come as a surprise if a one-pacer-three-spinner strategy is adopted in the days and weeks to come. For now, though, India will want to ignore everything that irks them, the complication of permutations and focus on sticking to the process as they have continued to advertise.
Teams (likely): India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White.