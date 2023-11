A changed India side on Thursday defeated Australia by 2 wickets in the first T20I match of a series, registering their first win after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final to the Aussies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While Josh Inglis had powered the Aussies to 208/3, India proved up to the task, with Suryakumar Yadav hitting an 80, and Ishan Kishan scoring a half-century.

Although the match went down to the wire, India emerged victorious.