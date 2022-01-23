India bowl out South Africa for 287 in 3rd ODI

India bowl out South Africa for 287 in 3rd ODI

Put into bat, star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hit 124 off 130 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen made 52 in 59 balls

PTI
PTI, Cape Town,
  • Jan 23 2022, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 19:17 ist
South African batsman Rassie van de Dussen in action during the third ODI match between South Africa and India at Newlands, Cape Town. Credit: AP Photo

South Africa were bowled out for 287 against India in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put into bat, star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hit 124 off 130 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen made 52 in 59 balls.

David Miller pitched in with a valuable 39 to take South Africa closer to the 300-mark but the hosts were bowled out with one ball to spare.

For India, Prasidh Krishna (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) and Deepak Chahar (2/53) took two wickets apiece.

South Africa have already won the three-series after emerging victorious in the first two games.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 287 all out in 49.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 124, Rassie van der Dussen 52; Prasidh Krishna 3/59, Jasprit Bumrah 2/52, Deepak Chahar 2/53) 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

South Africa
India
Cricket
Sports News
India vs South Africa

What's Brewing

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

The legacy of a polarising icon

The legacy of a polarising icon

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

The men who rediscovered India

The men who rediscovered India

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

 