India bowl out South Africa for 287 in 3rd ODI

South Africa were bowled out for 287 against India in the final ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.
Put into bat, star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hit 124 off 130 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen made 52 in 59 balls.
David Miller pitched in with a valuable 39 to take South Africa closer to the 300-mark but the hosts were bowled out with one ball to spare.
For India, Prasidh Krishna (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) and Deepak Chahar (2/53) took two wickets apiece.
South Africa have already won the three-series after emerging victorious in the first two games.
Brief Scores:
South Africa: 287 all out in 49.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 124, Rassie van der Dussen 52; Prasidh Krishna 3/59, Jasprit Bumrah 2/52, Deepak Chahar 2/53)
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Anti-CAA protest damages leave daily wagers in lurch
Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts
The legacy of a polarising icon
DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'
Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches
The men who rediscovered India
Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose