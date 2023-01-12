India bowl out Sri Lanka for 215 in second ODI

Opting to bat, Sri Lankan batters were blown away by Indian bowlers led by Kuldeep Yadav

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 12 2023, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 17:05 ist
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after the wicket of Sri Lanka's batter Charith Asalanka during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Opener Nuwanidu Fernando scored a half-century on debut before India bundled out Sri Lanka for 215 in the second ODI here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Sri Lankan batters were blown away by Indian bowlers led by Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner, who came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, snared three wickets while giving away 51 runs.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Umran Malik (2/48) shared five wickets between them as Sri Lanka folded their innings in 39.4 overs.

Apart from Fernando, who scored 50 off 63 balls, Kusal Mendis (34) and Dunith Wellalage (32) chipped in with valuable runs.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 215 all out in 39.4 overs (Nuwanidu Fernando 50, Kusal Mendis 34; Kuldeep Yadav 3/51, Mohammed Siraj 3/30.)

Sports News

