India bowl out West Indies for paltry 114

India bowled West Indies out for 114 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with skipper Shai Hope (43 off 45 balls) being the top scorer.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) accounted for three batters.

Debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22), Hardik Pandya (1/17) and Shardul Thakur (1/14) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief Scores

West Indies: 114 all out in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43; Kuldeep Yadav 4/6, Ravindra Jadeja 3/37).