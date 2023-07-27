India bowl out West Indies for paltry 114

Sent in to bat, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with skipper Shai Hope (43 off 45 balls) being the top scorer.

PTI
PTI, Bridgetown,
  • Jul 27 2023, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 21:44 ist
Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket during an ODI match against West Indies, in Bridgetown. Credit: PTI Photo

India bowled West Indies out for 114 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) accounted for three batters.

Debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22), Hardik Pandya (1/17) and Shardul Thakur (1/14) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief Scores

West Indies: 114 all out in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43; Kuldeep Yadav 4/6, Ravindra Jadeja 3/37).

