India bowlers reduce West Indies to 208 for 5 as rain returns

India gradually but certainly gained upper hand over West Indies through their bowlers, reducing hosts to 208 for 5 before rain returned to halt the final session of the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.
West Indies are still behind by 230 runs. There were pockets of resistance by the home batters but even on a placid pitch the Indian bowlers found moments of wizardry to trouble them.
Captain Kraig Brathwaite, who made a dogged 75 off 235 balls, was undone by a lovely off-break by R Ashwin.
Jermaine Blackwood, who was solid during his 92-ball 20, fell to Ravindra Jadeja, and the award for assist should go to Ajinkya Rahane who pulled off a stunning catch at first slip.
Moments before rain arrived, Mohammed Siraj delivered a perfect in-dipper to castle Joshua Da Silva to push Windies into deeper peril.
Brief score: West Indies (Ist Innings): 208 in 5 in 97.2 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Kirk McKenzie 37; Ravindra Jadeja 2/36, Mukesh Kumar 1/29, R Ashwin 1/58) Vs India: 438 all out.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Musk urges Twitter users to get verified, earn lots
A crusader falls: The humiliation of Kirit Somaiya
The sites of violence: Women and communities
Wildfire on Greek island forces hundreds to evacuate
Hamilton pips Verstappen for record pole in Hungary
Manipur University students eye transfer amid violence
Torrential rains lash Gujarat, create havoc in Junagadh
Himachal offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent
FIFA Women's WC: Japan registers 5-0 win over Zambia
Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration