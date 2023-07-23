India bowlers reduce West Indies to 208 for 5 as rain returns

India gradually but certainly gained upper hand over West Indies through their bowlers, reducing hosts to 208 for 5 before rain returned to halt the final session of the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

West Indies are still behind by 230 runs. There were pockets of resistance by the home batters but even on a placid pitch the Indian bowlers found moments of wizardry to trouble them.

Captain Kraig Brathwaite, who made a dogged 75 off 235 balls, was undone by a lovely off-break by R Ashwin.

Jermaine Blackwood, who was solid during his 92-ball 20, fell to Ravindra Jadeja, and the award for assist should go to Ajinkya Rahane who pulled off a stunning catch at first slip.

Moments before rain arrived, Mohammed Siraj delivered a perfect in-dipper to castle Joshua Da Silva to push Windies into deeper peril.

Brief score: West Indies (Ist Innings): 208 in 5 in 97.2 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Kirk McKenzie 37; Ravindra Jadeja 2/36, Mukesh Kumar 1/29, R Ashwin 1/58) Vs India: 438 all out.