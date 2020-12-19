India bundled out for 36; Australia need 90 to win

India's batting had one of its worst collapses as the team lost nine wickets quickly as Australian bowlers ran through the line-up on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide. India bundled out for 36. Now, Australia will need 90 runs to win.

India's innings came to an end after a Cummins bouncer injured Shami's hand. India's innings score of 36 is their lowest in 544 cricket tests since 1932.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane walked away with ducks as India lost four big wickets in the span of three overs. Skipper Virat Kohli, in his quick trip to the crease, managed only four runs.

Mayank Agarwal managed a single-digit score in his 40-ball knock before edging the ball into Tim Paine's gloves.

Pat Cummins and Hazlewood bagged 4 wickets each.

