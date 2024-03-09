India bust England's Bazball myth

It was a minor relief for the cornered tourists as they gathered around the 42-year-young pacer to congratulate him. Soon after, the young Bashir added Bumrah's scalp to his tally of four the previous evening for his second fifer of the series. Amidst these twin celebrations, it wouldn't have lost on English players' minds that they had an uphill task of scoring 259 runs just to make India bat again and they didn't measure up to the task folding up for 195 in 48.1 overs with Joe Root (84, 128b, 12x4) only delaying the abject capitulation.