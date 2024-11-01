India cancel intra-squad match to prioritise net practice ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

<p>New Delhi: India have decided to cancel a planned three-day intra-squad match with the 'A' side during the upcoming Test tour of Australia as the team management wants to focus on additional net practice to prepare for the marquee five-match showdown starting November 22 in Perth.</p>.<p>India were scheduled to begin their tour of Australia with a closed-door warm-up match against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A at the WACA in Perth from November 15 to 17. India A are currently in Australia for an unofficial Test series.</p>.<p>However, <em>PTI</em> has learnt that head coach Gautam Gambhir and some senior players want more time in the nets instead.</p>.<p>Rohit Sharma and his men will head to Australia after a shocking home series loss to New Zealand. Vying for a third straight Test series victory in Australia, the tourists will face added pressure, as a place in the World Test Championship final is also at stake.</p>.Third Test: New Zealand reach 92/3 vs India at lunch on day 1.<p>It is understood that since the bounce of the WACA centre strip resembles that of the Perth Stadium track, all top order batters would prefer more time in the middle.</p>.<p>An intra squad match might not work in that scenario as if a batter gets out cheaply, then he might not immediately get a chance to bat again on the centre strip.</p>.<p>This marks a change from India's last two tours of Australia when the side played practice games ahead of the main series.</p>.<p>In the lead-up to the 2018-19 series, the 'Men in Blue' played a four-day match against Cricket Australia XI. For the 2020-21 tour, they started the red-ball leg with a three-day game against Australia A.</p>.<p>India A and the senior team played an intra-squad match in Johannesburg prior to the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Boxing Day last year.</p>.<p>Despite the match, the Indian batting came short in the Test. It's not known whether the outcome of this experiment influenced their decision-making for the Australia series.</p>