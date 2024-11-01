Home
India cancel intra-squad match to prioritise net practice ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India were scheduled to begin their tour of Australia with a closed-door warm-up match against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A at the WACA in Perth from November 15 to 17.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 06:58 IST

