India challenged themselves in batting first in South Africa win: Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said India had challenged themselves in preparation for the World Cup knockout stages by batting first in Sunday's 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata.

Jadeja took five for 33 in his nine-over spell as South Africa were skittled for 83 and the hosts marched to an eighth win out of eight matches in the tournament.

It was the first time in the tournament that India, who made 326-5 in their innings, had won the toss and chosen to bat.

"After winning the toss, we were trying to challenge ourselves," Jadeja told reporters.

"It was a challenge for us to bat first because in the second innings if the dew comes, we needed to figure out how to bowl with the dew. If such a situation comes in the knockout stage, we should know how to handle that situation.

"In white ball cricket, sometimes due to the dew factor, conditions can change completely," he added.