India choose to bat against South Africa; Virat Kohli to miss second Test

SA vs Ind: India choose to bat; Kohli to miss 2nd Test

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 03 2022, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 13:15 ist
KL Rahul plays a delivery from South Africa's bowler Kagiso Rabada during the third day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria. CreditL Reuters File Photo

India on Monday chose to bat against South Africa in the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg.

KL Rahul is leading the Indian side as Virat Kohli will be missing the match due to an upper-back spasm.

After winning the Boxing Day Test to sign off from a memorable 2021 on a high, India will be hoping to kick off 2022 on a similar note in the 'New Year' Test to bag a series win against South Africa.

More to follow...

