India choose to bat against South Africa; Virat Kohli to miss second Test

India on Monday chose to bat against South Africa in the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg.

KL Rahul is leading the Indian side as Virat Kohli will be missing the match due to an upper-back spasm.

After winning the Boxing Day Test to sign off from a memorable 2021 on a high, India will be hoping to kick off 2022 on a similar note in the 'New Year' Test to bag a series win against South Africa.

More to follow...