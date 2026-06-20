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Homesportscricket

India complete 3-0 sweep with thumping 9-wicket win over Afghanistan

There was not much to cheer for the Afghan bowlers and India strolled to the target with 21.2 overs remaining.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:44 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketPrasidh KrishnaYashasvi Jaiswal

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