India complete 3-0 sweep with thumping 9-wicket win over Afghanistan

<p>Yashasvi Jaiswal's second ODI century and Prasidh Krishna's career-best spell helped team India register a comprehensive 3-0 clean sweep with a thumping nine-wicket win against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>in Chennai on Saturday. </p><p>Chasing a modest target of 219 runs to win, India's openers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit%20sharma">Rohit Sharma</a> and Jaiswal made easy work with a mammoth 170-run opening partnership. </p><p>While, Sharma got off to a relatively slow start, he caught up to register his 61st half-century in ODIs. The veteran smashed eight fours and three sixes, including some of his trademark pull shots. He was eventually dismissed by experienced off-spinner Mohammad Nabi for 79 runs off just 69 balls. </p>.India v Afghanistan | 'Five-star' Prasidh Krishna rocks visitors.<p>Meanwhile, Jaiswal timed the ball to perfection, finding the gap and even powering the ball beyond the boundary as he raced to his ton in just 83 balls. The southpaw finished the match with a four and six to remain unbeaten on 110. His innings included 14 fours and three sixes. </p><p>There was not much to cheer for the Afghan bowlers and India strolled to the target with 21.2 overs remaining. </p><p>Earlier in the day, pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled an incredible spell of 5/22 in eight overs to restrict the Afghans to just 218 runs. </p><p>In an impressive opening spell of five overs, Krishna gave away only seven runs and claimed four wickets, wiping out the top-order. He also bowled two maiden overs. </p><p>However, skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi held one end and battled out the tough phases to register his first ODI century -- a much awaited feat as he debuted for Afghanistan in 2013. His 131-ball knock included 13 fours and a six. He also became Krishna's fifth victim. </p><p>All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai provided able support with a half-century as the duo added 105 runs for fifth wicket. </p><p>Spinners Harsh Dubey and Washington Sundar kept things quiet to keep the pressure on through the middle overs. </p><p>India next play an ODI against England on July 14 as the quest for the 2027 World Cup continues. </p>