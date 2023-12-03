Indian cricket team need 2007 approach

Bengaluru: It’s the summer of 2012. MS Dhoni and his band of men have by now won the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by the 2011 50-over World Cup.
You would think a team so successful would be given some levy in the conversation. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
Only months later, Dhoni was in the hot seat, answering questions about the ‘end of an era’, a ‘transition’, you name it.
It’s tough to recall the last time Dhoni sat down to explain his state of mind and the health of the team, but it’s impossible to ignore the clarity he possessed all those moons ago.
He, who was left to tackle the collective egress of some of the senior players, said: “You have to back youngsters who you think are very talented, who do you think can succeed at the top level. Even if they don't score in a few games, it is important to back them. It's about trying them and giving them a chance to prove themselves. Scoring runs in domestic cricket is not a certain sign they will score at the top level but you have to back them so you know with proper exposure at first-class level and proper backing at international level, at some time they will start scoring.”
This quote alone is enough to ascertain Dhoni’s foresight. It also shows why he was critical to the evolution of India’s white-ball cricket lexicon in 2007.
There’s still some uncertainty as to whether Dhoni instigated the exodus of experience or if they volunteered to step away from the spotlight. Either way, the goal was achieved. Trophies were won, and the team looked and felt as young as the nation and its shifting age demographic and ideologies.
Now, nearly two decades later, the Indian team has put itself in a position to revisit what was for what can be.
“It’s not like we’re making a conscious effort to remove the experienced players for younger players, but it seems to be taking that natural course,” a member of the support staff tells DH.
“If we wanted a full reshuffle, we would have started phasing out Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli), but that’s not happening any time soon because we know what experience means, especially at big events.”
Ahem, India have not won an ICC Trophy in over a decade…
“It’s not just about winning trophies right, it’s also about the culture, and people like Rohit and Kohli have created this winning mindset, that winning culture, that never-say-die attitude. The youngsters are all on board, and that’s why it’s becoming easier for us to inject them into the side. It’s almost like they’re already prepared for the big stage.
“The truth is, it’s all part of a plan,” he adds.
It sure does seem that way, not so much in line with the ‘natural course’ narrative. A look at India’s squads for the upcoming series against South Africa is revelatory enough. The selectors are consciously looking at bringing on new talent with new skill sets. The name of the game is diversity and versatility, and this Indian contingent possesses this in abundance.
The fact is, whether Rohit and Kohli continue to hog the limelight and rewrite record books at an unprecedented rate, they will be phased out. Actually, they might even make way for the future because they don’t align with new parables.
Yes, Rohit has managed to reinvent himself in One-Day Internationals, but his T20I credentials are on the wane.
Kohli might be an automaton when it comes to scoring centuries, but his strike rate woes are not something the management will continue to turn a blind eye to.
Will they remain relevant in Tests for a few years to come? Maybe. Will they want to when a young and vibrant generation is pushing the boundaries of what is possible and reimagining the game? Unlikely.
That’s the thing, when the likes of Sachin Tendulkar were on their way out, India had a few talented players attempting to fill the void. One can argue how successful those replacements have been, but as the years grew and the system began to churn out more and more quality, it became easier to find replacements.
Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma and there are others too, and India never had this kind of a conveyor belt of beyond-promising talent just waiting on the wings.
You’d be lucky to stumble upon one or two quality players each generation, but this is beginning to seem like a cheat code.
Of course, there are some concerns because it’s impossible to foresee India housing a bowling unit as complete as the current one going forward. Their batting abundance, however, is something to behold.
Again, this is no accident. Over the course of the last decade, the set-up has made a conscious effort to give promising players a chance at the big stage. Besides international experience, they also have plenty of ‘A’ tours building them up.
This generation of cricketers doesn’t have the baggage of the past or concerns about their future. They’re fully aware of their roles and they go about it without compromise, one match at a time.
That’s as much a testament to what the coaching staff has offered as it is to the management itself.
This team, the one headed to South Africa for a shot at a maiden Test series win there, is a visual representation of the new era: unabashed and excellent at expressing themselves.
These are not just words anymore because they have shown us time and again that they are capable of suspending their individuality for the sake of the team’s identity. This team is about working together, and for that to happen, they have realised, they have to sacrifice a little bit of themselves.
The seniors might have to end up doing the same in the months and years to come because the Indian team cannot stagnate. Those errors of an archaic past cannot be repeated for history won’t be kind should it happen now.
Luckily, the management is on the same page.
