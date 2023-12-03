Indian cricket team need 2007 approach

He, who was left to tackle the collective egress of some of the senior players, said: “You have to back youngsters who you think are very talented, who do you think can succeed at the top level. Even if they don't score in a few games, it is important to back them. It's about trying them and giving them a chance to prove themselves. Scoring runs in domestic cricket is not a certain sign they will score at the top level but you have to back them so you know with proper exposure at first-class level and proper backing at international level, at some time they will start scoring.”