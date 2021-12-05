India declare at 276/7, set NZ 540 to win second Test

India declare at 276/7, set New Zealand 540 to win second Test

AFP
AFP, Mumbai,
  • Dec 05 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 14:04 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India declared their innings on 276/7 on Sunday to set New Zealand 540 to win the second Test, with the Kiwis' Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel taking 14 of the 17 Indian wickets.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner who took a record 10 wickets in India's 325 in the first innings, finished with match figures of 14-225 -- the best ever figures by a bowler against India.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
India vs New Zealand
New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

The biskoot story

The biskoot story

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

 