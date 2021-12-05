India declare at 276/7, set New Zealand 540 to win second Test

India declared their innings on 276/7 on Sunday to set New Zealand 540 to win the second Test, with the Kiwis' Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel taking 14 of the 17 Indian wickets.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner who took a record 10 wickets in India's 325 in the first innings, finished with match figures of 14-225 -- the best ever figures by a bowler against India.

