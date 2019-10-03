India declare first innings at 502/7 vs South Africa

PTI
PTI, Visakhapatnam,
  • Oct 03 2019, 15:01pm ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2019, 16:09pm ist
India's Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his maiden double century on the 2nd day of the 1st cricket test match against South Africa at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam. PTI

India declared their first innings at 502 for seven on the second day of the series-opener against South Africa, here on Thursday.

Mayank Agarwal scored 215 while Rohit Sharma scored 176 in India's massive total.

South Africa will face 22 overs before the day's play ends.

India lost overnight batsman Rohit in the first session and Chetehswar Pujara (6), skipper Virat Kohli (20), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Agarwal in the second.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 502 one 7 in 136 overs (Mayank Agarwal 215, Rohit Sharma 176; Keshav Maharaj 3/189). 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
South Africa
Cricket
India vs South Africa
Mayank Agarwal
Comments (+)
 