India declare on 303-9, set Sri Lanka 447 to win pink ball Test

Sri Lanka were dismissed inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143

Shreyas Iyer made 67 as India declared their innings on 303 for nine on Sunday's second day to set Sri Lanka a daunting 447 to win the pink ball Test.

Iyer, who made 92 in India's first innings total of 252, extended the hosts' dominance in Bangalore after Rishabh Pant smashed a 28-ball 50 -- a Test record for Indian batsmen.

Left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya shared seven wickets between them.

Sri Lanka, who were already struggling after resuming at 86-6, were dismissed inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143.

