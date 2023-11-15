India defeat NZ as Shami grabs 7 wickets, storm into World Cup final

India thwarted New Zealand's brave efforts in the semi-final match of the Cricket World Cup.

The Kiwis lost the match by 70 runs against an unbeatable Team India.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 396 for the visitors.

Chasing the target, Daryl Mitchell scored a valiant century and single-handedly tried to keep New Zealand afloat in the game.

However, the Kiwi team's dream shattered after Mitchell fell, and one after the other, wickets kept falling.

India have now qualified for the World Cup finals to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, tomorrow's match between South Africa and Australia will decide which of them faces India for the epic clash of the titans.