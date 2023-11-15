JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India defeat NZ as Shami grabs 7 wickets, storm into World Cup final

Now, the match between South Africa and Australia will decide which of them faces India for the epic battle.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 17:08 IST

Follow Us

India thwarted New Zealand's brave efforts in the semi-final match of the Cricket World Cup.

The Kiwis lost the match by 70 runs against an unbeatable Team India.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 396 for the visitors.

Chasing the target, Daryl Mitchell scored a valiant century and single-handedly tried to keep New Zealand afloat in the game.

However, the Kiwi team's dream shattered after Mitchell fell, and one after the other, wickets kept falling.

India have now qualified for the World Cup finals to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, tomorrow's match between South Africa and Australia will decide which of them faces India for the epic clash of the titans.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 17:08 IST)
Sports NewsCricketIndiaNew ZealandCricket World Cup

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT