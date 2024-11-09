India defeat South Africa by 61 runs in 1st T20I

<p>Durban: Sanju Samson scored a scintillating century as India inflicted a 61-run defeat on South Africa in the first T20I here on Friday.</p><p>Invited to bat, Samson blazed away to 107 off 50 balls, hitting as many as 10 sixes and seven fours to help India post 202 for 8.</p><p>The spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy (3/25) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) then shared six wickets between them to bowl out South Africa for 141 in 17.5 overs.</p>.Uncluttered Rishabh Pant charts his own path.<p>Earlier, Samson became the first Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20Is.</p><p>The opener notched his second T20I hundred off just 47 balls. His first had come in India's last outing against Bangladesh last month.</p><p>However, South Africa clawed their way back into the game as they stemmed the flow of runs by picking wickets in the last five overs.</p><p>Pacer Gerald Coetzee who claimed three wickets was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> India 202 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 107, Tilak Verma 33; Gerald Coetzee 3/37) South Africa: 141 all out in 17.5 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 25; Varun Chakaravarthy 3/25, Ravi Bishnoi 3/28) PTI APA KHS</p>