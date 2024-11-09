Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India defeat South Africa by 61 runs in 1st T20I

Samson became the first Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20Is.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 18:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 18:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth AfricaSanju Samson

Follow us on :

Follow Us