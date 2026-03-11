<p>ICC distributed the prize money among all the participating nations for the recently concluded Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The total players' prize fund following the tournament's conclusion is a record USD 11.25 million.</p><p>ICC in its release said, "The total reflects the base amount of USD 225,000 received by all participating teams, along with bonuses based on final placements, win bonuses, and progression through each stage of the tournament."</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026| BCCI announces Rs 131 crore bonanza for Team India .<p>India, who successfully defended the title and won the trophy for the third time by defeating New Zealand in final on March 8 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, received USD 2,639,423 (approx Rs 25 crore). India beat New Zealand by a huge margin of 96-run in a one-sided match margin to lift their second successive trophy.</p>.<p>Runners-up New Zealand received USD 1,422,692 (Rs 13 crore approx.), while the two teams that were eliminated in the semi-finals, South Africa and England got USD 1,005,577 (INR 9.24 crore) and USD 974,423 (INR 8.96 crore), respectively.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India thrashes New Zealand by 96 runs, retains T20 World Cup title.<p>Other teams whose journey in the tournament ended at the second stage league matches, Super 8, have also been awarded substantial share. ICC has given USD 538,269 to West Indies and USD 522,692 to Pakistan team.</p><p>Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka get USD 491,538 and received USD 475,962, respectively.</p><p>Afghanistan, Australia and United States which were eliminated at the 1st group stage earned USD 309,808, each. Scotland received USD 278,654, and Ireland got USD 271,731.</p><p>Italy, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Nepal received USD 256,154, each.</p><p>ICC has distributed USD 225,000 each to Canada, Namibia and Oman.</p>