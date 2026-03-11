Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India defends title, wins big! See how much each team earned at T20 World Cup 2026

India beat New Zealand by a huge margin of 96-run in a one-sided match margin to lift their second successive trophy.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 12:37 IST
CricketT20 World CupWorld CupT20 International

Follow us on :

Follow Us