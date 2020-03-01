India dismiss New Zealand for 235 on day 2

India dismiss New Zealand for 235 on day 2 of second Test

For New Zealand, Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) did bulk of the scoring

PTI, Christchurch,
  • Mar 01 2020, 09:30am ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 09:35am ist
New Zealand v India - Second Test - Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand - March 1, 2020 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson after been hit on the helmet. (Reuters Photo)

India dismissed New Zealand for 235 in their first innings on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets, Jasprit Bumrah snapped three, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav accounted for two and one wickets respectively.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) did bulk of the scoring.

India had scored 242 in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 242

New Zealand 1st innings: 235 allout in 73.1 overs (Tom Latham 52 Kyle Jamieson 49; Jasprit Bumrah 3/62, Mohammed Shami 4/81, Ravindra Jadeja 2/22). 

