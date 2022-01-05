India dismissed for 266, set South Africa target of 240

India dismissed for 266 as Rabada, Ngidi get three-wicket hauls, set South Africa target of 240

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 17:42 ist
India's Mohammed Siraj is is bowled by South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the third day of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Credit: AFP Photo

India were dismissed for a second innings total of 266 after a three-wicket haul from Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi ripped through the visitors' tail-enders.

K L Rahul's men currently lead the hosts by 239 runs and will have to dismiss them for 238 or lesser in the next two days if they are to win the 2nd Test and claim a historic series victory.

more to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
South Africa
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 