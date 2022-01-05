India dismissed for 266 as Rabada, Ngidi get three-wicket hauls, set South Africa target of 240

India were dismissed for a second innings total of 266 after a three-wicket haul from Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi ripped through the visitors' tail-enders.

K L Rahul's men currently lead the hosts by 239 runs and will have to dismiss them for 238 or lesser in the next two days if they are to win the 2nd Test and claim a historic series victory.

more to follow...

