India elect to field against West Indies in first ODI

This is the first match of the 3-match ODI series.

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 27 2023, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 18:40 ist
Credit: X/@BCCI

India won the toss and elected to field first against West Indies in the first ODI at Barbados's Kensington Oval.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
West Indies

