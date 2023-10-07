India eye Aussie scalp in opener

The fans at the MA Chidambaram stadium have steadfastly stood behind the "men in yellow".

On Sunday, however, a yellow brigade will not receive more than a token of appreciation from the capacity crowd as India kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia here.

An India-Australia contest at this juncture appears like an extended series, for it was not too long ago that they were involved in a three-match ODI rubber. India had the better of exchanges then under stand-in skipper KL Rahul who ensured an unassailable 2-0 lead before the Aussies pulled off a consolation win under regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

While the success against a near full-strength Australia was good, India would not be reading too much into those results because the magnitude of the situation could not be more contrasting. Understandably, India, as Rohit admitted during Saturday's media conference, would be under a bit more pressure in front of their expectant home crowd and few teams drive home that advantage like the Aussies do. In a battle where there is little to separate the two sides in terms of talent, it all boils down to a battle of wits.

Three matches just before the tournament are a reasonable sample to size up each other and both teams would have done their homework to outwit the other. Aussies have played India so much this year that their skipper Pat Cummins admitted that they play more white-ball cricket in India than they do in their own land. With the novelty factor in terms of conditions taken away, it is all about which team executes its skills and strategy better than the other.

Team talk - India:

Though Rohit, not unlike head coach Rahul Dravid, didn't completely rule out Shubman Gill from the opener, in all probability Ishan Kishan would walk out with the skipper himself to open India's innings. Kishan is a proven batter at the top of the order with the fastest double ton in ODIs under his belt. While India would have preferred to go with an in-form Gill, the Jharkhand batter provides the left-hand variety to the 11 which is otherwise predominantly right-handed.

While Shreyas Iyer is the favourite to occupy the fifth batters' slot, Suryakumar Yadav gives India another option should India find the conditions to his liking.

Australia

It might be a "touch and go" situation insofar as Marcus Stoinis is concerned, but Pat Cummins still has a luxury of leaning onto the services of a fair few all-rounders in Mitchell March, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green with the skipper himself being no mug with the bat. Marsh, especially, has been in prime form. His power hitting can throw any attack out of its depth and the right-hander has shown that quality both against South Africa and India in the run up to the World Cup.

Talking of power-hitting, only England can rival Australia in this aspect. In David Warner, Maxwell, Green and Stoinis (if fit), Aussies pack a lot of firepower in batting and it will take a combination of extraordinary skill and character to keep them in check. One drawback for Aussies is, if Stonis fails to pass the fitness test, they will have only 13 players to pick from as they have stuck to Travis Head, who is expected to be available only midway through the tournament.

Players in spotlight - India

Home boy R Ashwin, a last-minute inclusion in the squad, has a great chance making it to the 11 in front of his home crowd given the traditional nature of the surface at Chepauk. The off-spinner's knowledge of the conditions is second to none and he could form deadly three-pronged spin attack along with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja, the Chennai Super King's talisman, and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Ashwin factor loomed large at Australia practice as David Warner batted right-handed in a potential bid to quell the veteran offie.

Australia

The hamstring injury to Stoinis, opens a potential door for Cameron Green in case Australia look for a like-for-like replacement. If not, they have no one else to go except pacer Sean Abbott, who can use the long handle to good effect. If the pitch plays to its true nature, Australia might find themselves short of a spinner as they can depend only on leggie Adam Zampa and handy off-spin of Maxwell after retaining an injured Head and picking Marnus Labuschagne instead of a spinning all-rounder following an injury to Ashton Agar.

Pitch/conditions

Chennai pitch has traditionally played slow and low, while keeping the spinners interested with its encouraging turn. While both captains refrained from discussing the 22-yard strip here, the overcast conditions, accompanied by sharp showers, over the last three days have cast suspense as to how the pitch is going to play out. The dew also might play its part.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Travis Head.