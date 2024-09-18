India eye positive start to new season ahead of Test series with Bangladesh

It’s all of this resilience and fortitude Bangladesh need to bring to the table if they wish to create another upset of mammoth proportions but India, wary of the danger of complacency, will be eyeing nothing but a professional outing and extend their dominance.

Pitch talk

It’s typical red soil pitch at Chepauk that will be good for batting the first two days with the spinners set to play a big role on the last three days once it starts deteriorating. The wicket is also set to offer good bounce which means even the pacers could have an impact especially when the ball starts reversing.