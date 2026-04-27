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India falter in chase as Wolvaardt powers South Africa to 4-1 series win

Her late flourish - two sixes off the final two balls - lifted South Africa past the 150-mark after a middle-overs slowdown.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth AfricaT20I

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