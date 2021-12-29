India favour caution in building lead against South Africa

India favour caution in building lead against Proteas

India were 79 for three in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 209

AFP
AFP, Centurion,
  • Dec 29 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 16:21 ist
India's Virat Kohli gets hit by a ball during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Credit: AFP Photo

India made patient progress on the fourth morning day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India were 79 for three in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 209.

The tourists added 63 runs for the loss of two wickets in 26 overs during an attritional period of play.

The Indian batsmen showed caution on a pitch of variable bounce, content to leave deliveries they did not have to play.

Kagiso Rabada had nightwatchman Shardul Thakur caught at third slip for 10 and Lungi Ngidi had first innings centurion KL Rahul caught at first slip for 23.

Indian captain Virat Kohli survived a confident appeal for leg before wicket by Rabada shortly before lunch.

Umpire Marais Erasmus gave Kohli not out and a South African review showed "umpire's call" on height.

Kohli (18 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 not out) batted through until lunch although the latter was dropped at mid-on by Rabada off Ngidi when he had four.

India
South Africa
Cricket
Sports News
Virat Kohli
Cheteshwar Pujara

