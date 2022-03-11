India favourites for a clean sweep against Sri Lanka

When the Indians landed home in January after a forgettable tour of South Africa, they looked forlorn and dejected. Having travelled brilliantly over the last few years, they were the favourites to register a maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. But from leading 1-0, they ended up losing 2-1 against a fired-up Proteas before being blanked 3-0 in the ensuing ODI series.

Major upheaval followed as Virat Kohli relinquished his Test captaincy and the selectors rang in the changes, ousting veterans Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha from the longer format and injecting new blood. The template was also changed in the limited-overs format, the team adopting an aggressive approach.

A month and a half later, the frowns and concerns have been replaced by smiles and positivity. They blanked the West Indies in the ODI and T20I series and have extended that superiority against the Sri Lankans too, whitewashing them in the T20I series and completely decimating them in the first Test. Now they’ll be looking to sign off the winter on a thumping and glorious note as they host the Lankans in the second Test starting here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The opening Test in Mohali showed the mismatch between the two sides in the long format. The Indians were miles ahead in every aspect of the game. Every batter got off to sizzling starts with No. 7 Ravindra Jadeja scoring a record-breaking career-best 175 not out. Armed with a mountain of runs, the Indian bowlers then made merry, as the Lankans showed neither aptitude nor attitude for a fight.

Things will only get harder for the Lankans as this game will be a pink-ball Test, the third one in India. The inaugural one featuring Bangladesh on a seaming Eden Gardens pitch saw India canter home in the opening session of the third day. The second one against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was even quicker, with India galloping home inside two days on a rank turner. The Test was the shortest completed match since 1935 as even Indian players couldn’t quite believe what unfolded.

The Bengaluru pitch though won’t be such extremes. From the distance, and going by its history, it looks like a sporting track with help for both pacers and spinners. With the early summer sun also beating down nicely, even batters could shine provided they show discipline.

The Indians could possibly make one change to the playing XI, bringing in spinning all-rounder Axar Patel in place of Jayant Yadav who was largely anonymous in Mohali. Axar, who has successfully recovered from Covid and injury now, bagged 27 wickets from three Tests in his debut series against England last year, making the most of Jadeja’s absence. Even against New Zealand, he performed well, bagging nine wickets from two Tests.

Batting-wise, there may not be any changes. However, opener Mayank Agarwal, playing in place of the injured KL Rahul, will be looking to make a big knock in front of home fans. Agarwal needs it as well, to keep himself relevant as competition for places is intense in this talent-loaded Indian team.

Sri Lanka are forced to make two changes, owing to injuries. Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis will replace Pathum Nissanka while Chamika Karunaratne will fill up the slot left by fellow pacer Lahiru Kumara. The Test will also be Suranga Lakmal’s farewell game for the Lankans as he moves to greener pastures with County cricket in the UK.

The statistics are also overwhelmingly in favour of India. They’ve hosted Sri Lanka 21 times and have never tasted defeat, while winning 12 of them. Even the sides featuring legends like Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Muttiah Muralitharan have not been able to conquer India.

Given how strong India are for the moment, they look on course to extend that streak.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

