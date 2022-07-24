India fined 20% for slow over rate in first ODI against WI

India fined 20% for slow over-rate in 1st ODI versus WI

Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing

PTI
PTI, Port of Spain,
  • Jul 24 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 21:54 ist

The Indian cricket team was fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the first ODI here.

Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the Shikhar Dhawan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC stated in a statement on Sunday.

Dhawan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

India had pulled off a three-run win over the West Indies in the first ODI.

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
West Indies

