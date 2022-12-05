India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of match fee for slow over-rate in first Bangladesh ODI

Captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction

PTI
PTI, Mirpur,
  • Dec 05 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 17:58 ist
Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with teammate Shardul Thakur during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India. Credit: AFP Photo

India were on Monday penalised for slow over-rate in the first ODI against Bangladesh here, with the players coughing up 80 per cent of their match fee.

India lost the opening game of the three-match series by one wicket on Sunday.

ICC elite panel match referee Ranjan Madugalle imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.

The second ODI will be played here on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Bangladesh
Cricket
Sports News
ICC

What's Brewing

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

 