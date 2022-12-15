India fold for 404 on Day 2 against Bangladesh in first Test

India were all out for 404 in their first innings on day two of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday.
Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86) and Ravichandran Ashwin (58) scored half-centuries following skipper K L Rahul's decision to bat.
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed four wickets apiece.
The second test in the two-match series is scheduled in Mirpur next week.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve
Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks
'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards
Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes
DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'
Peru declares nationwide state of emergency