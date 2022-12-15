India fold for 404 on Day 2 against Bangladesh in first Test

India fold for 404 against Bangladesh in first Test

PTI
PTI
  Dec 15 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 13:04 ist

India were all out for 404 in their first innings on day two of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Thursday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86) and Ravichandran Ashwin (58) scored half-centuries following skipper K L Rahul's decision to bat.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed four wickets apiece.

The second test in the two-match series is scheduled in Mirpur next week.

