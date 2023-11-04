India game gave us a bit of confidence, says Afghan coach Trott

"It's important to dovetail in a in a long tournament like this and it's good to see the guys doing that. The way Noor (Ahmad) came in, I thought he bowled brilliantly today (Friday) as well, I should say. But he then didn't play in Pune, it didn't look like it was going to spin, and he was brilliant with it. As a player as well, it's good to be able to learn from those disappointments, but then gets the opportunity today. But his mindset was so good that he got the opportunity. He didn't sulk in Pune," Trott added.