India give SA a dose of their own medicine

Newlands: Cricket is a funny game, but nothing about this particular game was funny.
Well, it was in the sense that you could mock it in horror, disgust or embarrassment, but no purist is laughing.
Over the years, several Tests have earned infamy for being bad for the format - not long enough, not good enough, not true enough. But, on Thursday, a new low was achieved.
India and South Africa engaged in a Test match for 642 deliveries. Only.
At 1:35 pm SAST on the second morning of the second Test in Newlands, India won the Test match by seven wickets and levelled the series 1-1. This was the first time India had won at the venue in all the years of trying.
Brilliant for Rohit Sharma and his men, especially since they were hammered by an innings and 32 runs only a few days ago. But, it was not good for the sport, and this time, the players cannot be blamed for it.
The fault lies squarely on the surface which was on offer for this game. It was atrocious, and it’s a surprise no one was badly hurt.
So absurd was the pitch that South Africa, coming into the day with 62 runs on board for the loss of three wickets, were not even sure they would overhaul India’s lead of 98 runs.
After all, they were bowled out for 55 in their first innings, and India had lost six wickets for no runs en route their first-innings tally of 153. Anything was possible, an innings victory for India wasn’t out of the conversation either.
However, Aiden Markram came up with a blinder of a century to give South Africa something to defend. It wasn’t a typical Test innings, but then again, this wasn’t a typical Test wicket.
Having realised that there was no point in staying at the crease with a dead bat in hand, Markram took on the Indian bowlers, Prasidh Krishna in particular, and got to 106 from 103 balls with 17 fours and a couple of sixes.
He was offered a reprieve when K L Rahul dropped him behind the stumps despite getting his gloves clearly behind it, but then again, he has kept well all series long to be allowed this error.
He, however, might not have felt the same way as the scoreboard kept ticking and South Africa got to 176 all out in 36.5 overs. Amid all this chaos, Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets for 61 runs for his ninth fifer in Test cricket.
Still, none of this would have mattered had India not chased down 79 runs.
It was a not-so-challenging target, but as Rohit admitted in the post-match press conference, it was tense. But Yashavi Jaiswal and Rohit realised 44 runs for the opening wicket. That, more or less, put an end to India’s wait for their first win at this venue.
Just when it seemed comfortable, Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli fell in quick succession. Still by then India needed only four runs to win. And so the handsome crowd at the venue had hope. They had seen stranger things a little over 24 hours ago on this surface.
There was pressure and Marco Jansen was being every bit as nasty as he has been all series long, and then Shreyas Iyer - almost out of choice for things to do given his poor technique - made some room and played through the line of a length ball and watched it sail over the top of mid-on. India reached 80 for 3 in 12 overs.
Shreyas didn’t look like he had won much, but Rohit was celebrating more than he usually does.
India had made a statement.