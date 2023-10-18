India have full-fledged practice session

After a well-deserved rest following their seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the Indian team held a full-fledged practice session here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium on Tuesday.
Though a message from the BCCI media manager said it would be an "optional session", the entire team turned up for the practice two days ahead of their World Cup clash against Bangladesh here on Thursday.
In the "nets", Virat Kohli unleashed a series of big shots that often had both his team-mates and others on the fence ducking for cover. All the batters had their stints, including Ravindra Jadeja with the "nets" split into into throw-downs, spin and pace with some local bowlers lending a hand.
Mohammed Shami bowled at full tilt as bowlers too had a good work out. The senior pacer is yet to get a game in the tournament.