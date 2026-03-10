<p>Ahmedabad: Defending champions India came into the T20 World Cup as the overwhelming favourites to complete a historic hat-trick, and following a month of fearless cricket where they lived up to the tag in glorious fashion, the indications are they are on course to becoming the supreme force of this era.</p>.<p>The way they flexed their mighty batting muscle, especially in the last four games which were essentially knockouts following their loss to South Africa in the opening Super Eights game, is incredible to say the least.</p>.<p>The pressure of playing a home World Cup where expectations had skyrocketed manifold -- matches with no room for error in a format that’s extremely fickle, oppositions who had shown they had found an antidote for India’s hyper-aggressive brand of batting -- the odds were stacked against the Indians over the last fortnight. None of it overawed this all-conquering bunch as they kept marching on like battle-hardened warriors before slaying New Zealand in a lop-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India thrashes New Zealand by 96 runs, retains T20 World Cup title.<p>Since the defeat to the Proteas a fortnight ago which punctured a hole into their cloak of invincibility, the Indians came out firing on all cylinders like champion sides always do. They raked up an astounding three 250-plus totals in four games as their batters, led by Sanju Samson, unleashed mayhem without a care in the world. At the elite level, most teams are evenly matched, but what separates the champions from the chasing pack is how a team delivers in must-win games and during clutch moments. This Indian team, over the last couple of years, has bossed them emphatically in limited overs.</p>.<p>After lifting the T20 World Cup in the Americas for a second time in 2024, that ended a long trophy drought — the previous ICC title they had won was the Champions Trophy in 2013 — the Indians have raked up three major trophies in a span of one year. They won the ICC Champions Trophy, an ODI event, last March undefeated, replicated the same in the Asia Cup (T20Is) in September before creating history in Ahmedabad as the first-ever host champions and three-time winners.</p>.<p>The manner of the triumphs, betraying no pressure whatsoever and dishing out fearless cricket, is something similar to what the great Australian side did when they won three consecutive ODI World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007). In all of those World Cups, the mighty Aussies walked in as favourites, bullied oppositions with ruthless aggression, and when pushed to a corner in an odd game, they always found the will to survive. Winning just became a habit for them, and they cherished the intoxicating taste of it.</p>.<p>It’s just two years of dominance, but given the average age of the current squad and the abundance of talent waiting to break in, thanks to the IPL that has acted as a conveyor belt of endless supply, there’s no reason believe this Indian team can’t dominate T20Is for the foreseeable future. In fact, even in ODIs, where they have a well-balanced unit. </p>.<p>Amongst the batters who played in this T20 World Cup, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma are still in their early 20s and are yet to reach their peak. Samson, the Player of the Tournament following a hat-trick of fifties, is 31, and given the confidence this performance will give him, he’s certain to to be around till 2028 when the next edition will be held in Australia and New Zealand. And when the 35-year-old Suryakumar Yadav does vacate the throne, there’s Shubman Gill waiting in the wings.</p>.<p>Then there’s the teenage prodigies Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, both of whom have set the IPL on fire and were instrumental in India winning the U-19 World Cup for a record sixth time early this year. Lest we forget the incredibly gifted Yashasvi Jaiswal, an automatic starter in Tests and ODIs but struggling to find a place in T20Is because of the extreme competition.</p>.<p>On the bowling front too, the once-in-a-generation Jasprit Bumrah is 32 years old and at the peak of his powers. His back-up Arshdeep Singh is 27, Harshit Rana is 24, while 32-year-old all-rounder Hardik Pandya, if he’s able to stay fit, gives the bowling attack a strong look. Even in the spin department, there are adequate resources. </p>.<p>Head coach Gautam Gambhir stated that this is just the beginning, and the team is hungry for more. It’ll take the chasing pack some effort to stop them from feasting on trophies. </p>