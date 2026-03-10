Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India have it in them to rule white-ball cricket

The pressure of playing a home World Cup where expectations had skyrocketed manifold.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 22:11 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us