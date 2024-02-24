India hit the right 'pitch'

Bengaluru: Contrary to expectations, the first three Tests of the ongoing India-England Test series were played on surfaces that were far from being called rank turners, dust bowls or whatever the visiting teams would love to describe them as. Even the Ranchi pitch for the fourth Test, perhaps with the most in it for spinners and which saw England recover to post 353, doesn't fall into those categories. While there's no clear definition of a Test-match pitch, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Rajkot rolled out decks that ensured engrossing contests where every participant had a role to play -- the batters, the pacers and the spinners. The thing with pitches that heavily favour one craft of the game -- whether it's excessive seam movement and bounce or square turn or sleeping beauties -- is that they leave the practitioners of other skills redundant.